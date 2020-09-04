Romania jobless rate edges up in July

Romania’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.3% in July from 5.2% in June, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says, citing provisional data.

On an annual comparison basis, Romania’s jobless rate was 1.3 percentage points higher in July, it said in a statement on September 2.

There were 484,000 unemployed people in Romania in July, up from 474,000 in June and 362,000 in July 2019. The jobless rate among women was 4.5% versus 6.1% among men.

The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4.3%. The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 75.1% in July, INS said.