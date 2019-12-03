Romania’s unemployment rate edged down to 4% in October from a revised 4.1% in the previous month, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS), says, citing provisional data.

Photo by Max Dallocco/Shutterstock.com

On an annual comparison basis, jobless rate was 0.1 percentage points lower in October.

There were 365,000 unemployed people in Romania in October, down from 370,000 in September, and lower than 373,000 in October 2018.

The jobless rate among women was 3.4% versus 4.4% among men in October 2019. The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 70.5%, INS said on November 29.