remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Romania’s unemployment rate edged down to 4% in October from a revised 4.1% in the previous month, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS), says, citing provisional data.
On an annual comparison basis, jobless rate was 0.1 percentage points lower in October.
There were 365,000 unemployed people in Romania in October, down from 370,000 in September, and lower than 373,000 in October 2018.
The jobless rate among women was 3.4% versus 4.4% among men in October 2019. The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 70.5%, INS said on November 29.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben