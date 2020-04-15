Romania inflation steady in March

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Romania’s consumer prices increased at a steady pace in March, the latest data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.
Consumer prices rose 3% on a yearly basis in March, the same rate of increase as seen in February.
Prices of food products advanced by 5.1% and that of non-food products grew by 1.4% in March. At the same time, services cost grew by 3.8%.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.5% in March, the data shows, INS said on April 10.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben