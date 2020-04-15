Romania inflation steady in March

BBJ

Romania’s consumer prices increased at a steady pace in March, the latest data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Consumer prices rose 3% on a yearly basis in March, the same rate of increase as seen in February.

Prices of food products advanced by 5.1% and that of non-food products grew by 1.4% in March. At the same time, services cost grew by 3.8%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.5% in March, the data shows, INS said on April 10.