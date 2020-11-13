Romania inflation slows in October

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in October, figures from the Bucharest-based National Statistical Institute (INS) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by Albert Zoltan / Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.24% year-on-year in October, after a 2.50% increase in September. Food prices increased 4.34% and prices of non-food goods rose 0.60%. Service costs grew 2.85%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.22% in October. Annual inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), eased to 1.8% in October from 2.1% in September.