Romania inflation slows in February

BBJ

Romania’s consumer price inflation slowed in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3.05% year-on-year in February, following a 3.6% rise in January.

Prices for food products grew 4.09% annually in February and those of services and non-food products costs rose by 3.84% and 2.04%, respectively. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.25% in February.

Separate data from the Bucharest-based statistics institute showed that the country’s trade deficit increased to EUR 1.323 billion in January from EUR 1.273 billion in the same month last year.

Exports rose 3.3% annually in January while imports increased 3.4%, INS said on March 11.