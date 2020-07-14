Romania inflation rises in June

Regional Today

Romania’s consumer price inflation rose in June after easing in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index rose 2.6% year-on-year in June, following a 2.3% increase in May. Economists had forecast a 2.5% rise. In April, inflation was 2.7%.

Prices of food products grew 5.35% and those of non-food products rose by 0.68% in June. Services cost increased by 2.78%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose marginally, by 0.08% in June.

Another report from the Bucharest-based statistical office show that the country’s trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.25 billion in May from EUR 1.48 bln in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 1.63 billion.

Exports declined 40.1% y.o.y. in May, following a 47% decrease in April. Imports fell 35.4% annually in May, following the 34% decline in the prior month, INS said on July 10.