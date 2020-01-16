Romania’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% year-on-year in December, following a 3.8% increase in November, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) show. The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 4.1%.

Cost for food products gained 5.08% annually in December and those of services and non-food products increased by 4.16% and 3.31%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in December. The EU measures of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4% annually in December, following 3.7% in the preceding month.

In 2019, the average inflation was 3.9% compared to the previous year. The average HICP was 3.9% INS said in a statement on January 14.