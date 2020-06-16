Romania inflation eases, industrial production falls

BBJ

Romania’s consumer price inflation eased in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows. The consumer price index rose 2.3% year-on-year in May, after a 2.7% increase in April. Inflation was forecast to ease to 2.4%.

Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

Prices of food products grew 5.25% and those of non-food products rose by 0.15% in May. Services cost increased by 2.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.05% in May.

Another report from the Bucharest-based statistical office showed that industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 27.7% month-on-month in April.

Production in manufacturing decreased 32.4% monthly in April and mining and quarrying output fell 6.8%. Meanwhile, energy output rose 0.6%.

On an annual basis, industrial production declined 38.6% in April. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 38.4% monthly in April and declined 36.2% from a year ago, INS said on June 12.