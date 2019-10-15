Romania inflation eases in September

BBJ

Romania’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in eight months in September, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.5% year-on-year in September, after a 3.9% rise in August. The latest inflation was the lowest since January, when it was 3.3%.

Prices for services grew 4.24% annually in September and those of food products and non-food products costs rose by 4.1% and 2.78%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.09% in September. The harmonized index of consumer prices, a means of measuring inflation in the euro area for better comparison, also climbed 3.5% y.o.y. in September, after a 4.1% in July, INS said.