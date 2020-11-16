Romania industrial production increases in September

Romaniaʼs industrial production increased in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Thursday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5% month-on-month in September. Manufacturing output rose 2.0% monthly in September. Production in mining and quarrying increased 3.7%, while electricity fell 0.3%.
On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 2.8% in September. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 18.7% monthly in September and fell 0.1% from a year ago.
Separate data from the Bucharest-based statistical office showed that industrial turnover gained 21.0% month-on-month in September. On an annual basis, industrial orders rose 5.1% in September.