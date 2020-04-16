Romania industrial production falls in February

BBJ

Romania’s industrial production fell in February, driven by a decline in energy, the latest data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Graphic by Anton_Medvedev/Shutterstock.com

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% month-on-month in February, led by a 3.8% decline in the energy output. Production in mining and quarrying increased 4.4% in March and manufacturing rose 0.1%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 2.6% in February. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.5% monthly in February and fell 3.2% from a year ago, the INS said on April 14.