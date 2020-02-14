Romania industrial production declines in December

BBJ

Romania’s industrial production fell in December, driven by a decline in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1% month-on-month in December, led by a 2.2% decline in the mining and quarrying output.

Production in manufacturing decreased 1.2% in December, while that of electricity rose 2.7%. On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 6.9% in December. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 13.8% monthly in December and fell 3.4% from a year ago.

From January to December, industrial production fell a non-adjusted 2.3% from the last year.