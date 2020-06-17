Romania has fewest cars per 1,000 inhabitants in EU

BBJ

Romania has the lowest motorization rate among European Union countries, with 332 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants as of 2018, according to data published by Eurostat, the European statistical office.

Romania may have its own car manufacturer in Automobile Dacia S.A. (founded in 1966, but owned by Renault since 1999), but the country has the lowest level of motorization per capita in the EU, Eurostat says. Photo by D.serra1 / Shutterstock.com

Luxembourg had the highest rate, 676 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, mainly due to cross-border employees who use the vehicles of companies registered in the country. Italy is next (with 646 cars), followed by Cyprus and Finland (both with 629 cars).

The lowest rates were in Romania, Latvia (369 cars), and Hungary (373 cars).

In 2018, Germany had the highest number of registered cars (47 million units), followed by Italy (39 million cars), and France (32 million cars).

The highest percentage of cars over 20 years old was reported in Poland (36.5%), Estonia (29.6%), Finland (25.2%), Romania (21.4%) and Malta (20.8%).

In contrast, Ireland has the highest share of new cars, less than two years old, 29.2%, followed by Luxembourg (23.8%), Denmark (23.3%), and Belgium (23.1%), Eurostat says.