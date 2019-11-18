Romania GDP growth slows in Q3

BBJ

Romania’s economic growth slowed further in the third quarter, data from the countryʼs National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, after a 0.8% increase in the previous three months. Similar growth was last seen in the fourth quarter of 2017.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 3.2% annually in third quarter, after a 4.3% gain in the preceding quarter.

On a non-adjusted basis, GDP grew 3.0% year-on-year in the third quarter versus 4.4% increase in the prior quarter, INS said on November 14.