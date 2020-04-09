Romania GDP expands in Q4

BBJ

Romania’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.5% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019 after rising 0.6% in the third quarter, data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows. The fourth quarter growth came in line with the initial estimate.

The Bucharest HQ of the National Institute of Statistics. Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

On year-on-year basis, GDP growth accelerated to a seasonally adjusted 4.2% in the fourth quarter from 3.2% in the preceding period.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP growth improved to 4.3% from 3%, the Bucharest-based INS said on April 7.