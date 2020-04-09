Romania GDP expands in Q4

remember me
Romania’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.5% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2019 after rising 0.6% in the third quarter, data from the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows. The fourth quarter growth came in line with the initial estimate.
On year-on-year basis, GDP growth accelerated to a seasonally adjusted 4.2% in the fourth quarter from 3.2% in the preceding period.
On an unadjusted basis, GDP growth improved to 4.3% from 3%, the Bucharest-based INS said on April 7.
