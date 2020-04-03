Romania FX reserves drops in March

remember me
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Wednesday that Romania’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves stood at EUR 34.123 billion, compared to EUR 35.830 bln on February 29, according to Romania Journal.
The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes, the central bank said.
On March 31, the BNR put Romania’s international reserves (including both foreign currencies and gold) at EUR 39.006 bln, compared to EUR 40.752 bln at the end of February, Romania Journal notes.
