Romania FX reserves down in Aug

BBJ

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at EUR 35.768 billion at the end of August, down by EUR 481 million from EUR 36.249 bln a month ago, according to the latest statistics released by the country’s central bank.

The National Bank of Romania building in Bucharest. Photo by kyrien / Shuttestock.com

The level of the gold reserve remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth EUR 5.497 billion, as per the current international prices.

Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of August 31, stood at EUR 41.265 bln, compared to EUR 41.808 bln a month earlier, BNR said on September 1.