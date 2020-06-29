Romania cracks major counterfeiter of RON 100 banknotes

BBJ

Romaniaʼs anti-organized crime authority says it has cracked a counterfeit gang that had forged more than RON 1.7 million (some EUR 351,000), Romania-insider reports.

Photo by Albert Zoltan / Shutterstock.com

According to a press release from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), five home searches were carried out on June 24 in the capital, Bucharest, and neighboring Busteni Town and three people involved were arrested.

The gang had forged 17,065 banknotes with the face value of RON 100 since 2014. Due to the superior quality of reproduction, being made on polymer support and imitating all safety elements intended for the public, no cashier of any commercial units or financial institutions realized at the time of receiving the banknotes that they were fakes.

Actually, these fake banknotes were finally identified in the financial circuit, mainly in cash processing centers, according to the DIICOT, Romania-insider adds.