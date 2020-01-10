Romania’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged as widely expected, news wire Reuters reports.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) building in Bucharest was designed by Albert Galleron and Cassien Bernard. Photo by ncristian/Shutterstock.com

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) kept the monetary policy rate at 2.5%, the bank said in a statement on January 8. Consumer price inflation will stay slightly above the central bank’s target at the end of 2019, said BNR Governor Mugur Isărescu.

The central bank targets inflation in a band between 1.5-3.5%. The policy rate has been at the current level since May 2018, when it was raised by 25 basis points.

The deposit facility rate was also left unchanged at 1.5% and the lending facility rate was maintained at 3.5%. BNR policymakers also decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios, Reuters reported.