Romania central bank FX reserves rise in October

 Regional Today
 Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 08:30

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romaniaʼs central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 33.795 billion at the end of October, up from EUR 32.588 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Photo by Radu Bercan/Shutterstock.com

The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.352 billion at the end of October.

 

 

