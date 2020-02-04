remember me
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), excluding gold, totaled EUR 35.5 billion at the end of January, up from EUR 32.926 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes and were worth EUR 4.773 bln at current international prices at the end of January, BNR said.
