The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), excluding gold, totaled EUR 35.5 billion at the end of January, up from EUR 32.926 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The National Bank of Romania building in Bucharest.Photo by Radu Bercan/Shutterstock.com

The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes and were worth EUR 4.773 bln at current international prices at the end of January, BNR said.

 

 

