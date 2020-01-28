The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 11.5% year-on-year to RON 367.7 billion (EUR 75 billion) in December, compared to an annual increase of 9.9% in November, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said.

Leu deposits increased 9.7% y.o.y. to RON 241.7 bln in December after growing by 7.8% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, foreign currency deposits increased by an annual 15.3% to RON 126 bln in December, after growing by 14% in November, the Bucharest-based BNR added.