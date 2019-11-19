Report says air pollution shortens lives more in CEE

BBJ

Air pollution is reducing human life expectancy by several months and CEE countries are among the most affected, according to a Lancet Countdown global report on the relationship between health and climate change.

Photo by Monika Wisniewska/Shutterstock.com

The report on thelancet.com says that the toxic air shortens the lives of Romanians, Hungarians and Poles by more than eight months. By comparison, in the EU the average is five-to-seven months.

The Lancet Countdown 2019 Report on health and climate change shows that climate change is already affecting the health of the world’s children and will shape the well being of an entire generation if the world fails to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming below two degrees Celsius.

Air pollution is already dangerously high in 90% of cities and will seriously affect the newborns’ health, according to thelancet.com.