Red Cross and Red Crescent teams from across Europe have arrived in Albania to help the local Red Cross with rescue and relief efforts following Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake near the capital Tirana, the IFRC.org says.

Photo by Cristian Storto/Shutterstock.com

Emergency crews using drones, dogs and diggers recovered five more bodies on Wednesday from the rubble of Albania’s worst earthquake in decades, bringing the death toll to at least 27.

The earthquake has killed 31 people and injured more than 650, according to the government. An estimated 100,000 people are affected and around 30,000 need immediate assistance, including 2,500 who are homeless.

Aftershocks continue to rock the region and rescuers are still looking for people in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Thumane and Durres, international news wire Reuters adds.