Despite an anticipated slowdown in Czech economic growth, a record 59% of companies plan to pay employees a so-called 13th salary bonus this year, according to a survey by the Czech Chamber of Commerce (HKČR).

Photo by Shaun Wilkinson/Shutterstock.com

About three-quarters of big companies – those with more than 250 employees – plan to pay a 13th salary at the turn of the year, Czech Radio reported, citing the survey.

Almost every second (47%) small company – with up to 10 employees – will pay out such a bonus this year.

By comparison, in 2017 fewer than one in three big companies and one in five small ones paid out a 13th salary or “Christmas bonus”.

The HKČR estimates this year’s bonuses on average will exceed CZK 34,000, with the majority ranging from CZK 18,000-38,000 (EUR 705-1,490), Czech Radio said.