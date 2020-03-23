Private firms offer help as virus spreads in Poland

BBJ

Private firms and individuals have offered to help public authorities amid a coronavirus emergency in Poland, news media have reported. In one such example, a car repair shop in the northern city of Gdańsk has undertaken to disinfect ambulances, fire trucks and police cars for free, news portal Niezalezna.pl has reported.

Man wearing yellow protective suit and mask, cleaning and disinfecting a vehicle against coronavirus. Photo by Simon Snopek/Shutterstock.com

“We had a lot of phone calls from hospitals, police stations and the fire brigade,” said the manager of the Eurowarsztat shop, Michał Ślimak, as quoted by the website.

Free disinfection of ambulances, especially those used for carrying people suspected of coronavirus infection, was due to begin at Eurowarsztat on March 18.

A similar offer has come from Stanley Auto Service, a company in nearby Gdynia, Polish Radio said.