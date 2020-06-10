President plans to give all Polish children holiday vouchers

remember me
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he wants to give families an electronic voucher of PLN 500 (EUR 113) per child to be spent on holidays, Polish Radio reports.
Duda, who is campaigning to win a second term in office in a June 28 presidential election, said he hoped the system would come into force in time for this year’s summer holiday season.
Outlining details of the scheme on June 8, he added that the vouchers would be awarded to families regardless of their income level, and would be valid until the end of 2021, Polish Radio said.
