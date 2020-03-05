Prague agrees proposals to regulate Airbnb-type services

BBJ

Prague City Council has agreed on proposals regulating short-term letting, most often mediated by Airbnb, obliging them to provide data on rented flats, their owners and middlemen, reported the Czech Radio.

Prague councillors want anyone who arranges short-term accommodation via online platforms to provide relevant information to the Municipal Trades Licensing Office upon request.

A property owner not having registered an appropriate Trade License may be liable to a fine of up to CZK 1 million (some EUR 39,384). For the proposals to become law, Parliament would need to amend certain acts that would, for example, allow municipalities to use data to enforce the payment of residence fees, Czech Radio says.