PPF Group completes acquisition of SEE-active CME

Regional Today

Dutch-registered PPF Group said on Tuesday it wrapped up the acquisition of media and entertainment group Central European Media Enterprises (CME) and now fully controls CMEʼs operations in the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, according to a report by ppf.eu.

The European Commission said on October 6 it has approved unconditionally, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of CME by PPF Group.

CME operates television stations in the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Bulgaria and is one of the leading media and entertainment companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

CME broadcasts 30 television channels, both free and paid, and reaches a total of 45 million viewers.