Postponing return of face masks “fatal error”, says Czech minister

BBJ

Czech minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, says that it was a “fatal error” to postpone the reintroduction of compulsory face masks, according to Czech Radio.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamáček at a Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting of the European Union on March 7, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

Writing in Saturday’s edition of Czech daily newspaper Právo, Hamáček said he had been skeptical about the earlier loosening of restrictions.

The minister said the numbers of known COVID-19 cases were so frightening that it was now to time to put an end to mass events.

Hamáček said that the government’s plan was to keep the number infected beneath 120,000 at all costs. At present the number of active cases is just over 21,000, Czech Radio noted.