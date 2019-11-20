Posta Slovenije to launch buyout bid for Intereuropa’s Bosnian arm

BBJ

Posta Slovenije said it intends to launch a takeover bid for all the shares it does not already own in Intereuropa RTC, the Bosnian arm of Slovenian logistics group Intereuropa, after it purchased a majority stake in the parent company, news portal SeeNews reported.

Photo by Rudiecast/Shutterstock.com

The Slovenian postal services provider became an indirect owner of a 95.77% stake in Sarajevo-based Intereuropa RTC after acquiring a 72.13% stake in Intereuropa d.d., Posta Slovenije said in a filing to the Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE).

The share capital of Intereuropa RTC is distributed in 155,446 ordinary shares of HRK 100 (EUR 13.43) in par value each, according to the filing, seenews.com says.