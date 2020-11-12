Polish wages up in Q3

remember me
The average monthly wage in Poland rose by 4.8% to PLN 5,168.93 (EUR 1,154) in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The figure was 2.9% up on the second quarter of this year, according to the Warsaw-based statistics agency. GUS reported last month that average wages in Polandʼs corporate sector rose 5.6% in September compared with the same month a year earlier.
