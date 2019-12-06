It will take Poles 50 years to catch up with the EU average in terms of salaries if pay in the bloc grows at current rates, according to a study. But the survey, by advisory firm Grant Thornton, said that Poland has made great strides in the last two years.

As reported by IAR, the press agency that has been working with Polskie Radio in Poland since 1994, the survey found that Poles wages’ have been boosted by economic growth, with salaries increasing at a faster rate than in many other European Union countries.

The average monthly salary in the European Union is nearly EUR 3,000, IAR reported. Slovaks, Latvians, Lithuanians, Romanians and Bulgarians earn less than Poles, it added.

Average wages in Poland rose 5.9% in October compared with the same month last year, reaching PLN 5,213.27 (EUR 1,214), Statistics Poland (Główny Urząd Statystyczny in Polish, or GUS) said last month.