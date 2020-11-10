Polish unemployment steady in October, ministry says

Unemployment in Poland held steady at 6.1% in October, unchanged from the previous four months, the Ministry of Development, Labor and Technology said in an estimate released on Friday.

Image by Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

There were around 1,019,000 people without jobs across the nation at the end of October, down by 4,700 on September, the ministry said as cited by the Polish Radio.

The EUʼs statistics agency, which uses a different methodology, reported last month that unemployment in Poland was a modest 3.1% in September, the second-lowest rate in the 27-nation European Union.