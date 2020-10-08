Polish unemployment steady at 6.1% in September, minister says

Regional Today

Polandʼs unemployment rate held steady at 6.1% in September, unchanged from the previous three months, the countryʼs Labor Ministry has estimated.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Minister for Labor, Family and Social Policy Marlena Maląg said on Tuesday that the latest data was further confirmation that the Polish job market was stabilizing after a period of lockdown and restrictions in the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Polish Radio.

The Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported last month that the Polish jobless rate stood at 6.1% in August, unchanged from July and June.