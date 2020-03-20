Polish protection plan for employees and entrepreneurs presented

BBJ

Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the details of a program supporting Polish entrepreneurs and employees during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on March 18, state news agency PAP and news wire Reuters report.

Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo by praszkiewicz/Shutterstock.com

Poland proposed a PLN 212 billion (appr. EUR 47 billion) program to mitigate economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which Morawiecki said could last for months.

The package will boost infrastructure and healthcare spending, and help struggling companies pay salaries to avoid layoffs and allow them to defer social security payments, Morawiecki said.

He added that the fiscal plan will be translated into draft legislation by the end of this week and then sent for parliamentary approval.