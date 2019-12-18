Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has announced an all-encompassing effort to prevent children from accessing porn online, Polish Radio has reported.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaking at a local government election rally in Stargard, Poland on September 16, 2018. Photo by Kamila Koziol/Shutterstock.com

Morawiecki said legislation would be introduced by his government, based on a proposal worked out by family policy experts, in a bid to “protect children and young people from access to pornographic material and content, just as we shield them from alcohol and drugs.”

Under the new rules, websites providing pornographic material would be required to check the age of internet users, he said on December 16.

Family Minister Marlena Maląg said she wanted the bill to be adopted by lawmakers in the first half of next year. Almost 60% of Polish boys and over 20% of girls aged 14 to 16 admit to viewing pornography, according to a survey cited by Polandʼs PAP press news agency, Polish Radio said.