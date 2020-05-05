Polish MPs vote to expand help for firms hurt by virus

BBJ

Polish lawmakers have backed a plan to expand a massive relief and stimulus package of measures aiming to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, Polish Radio reports.

Polandʼs lower house of Parliament passed the new laws on April 30. Photo by Wende Images / Shutterstock.com

The planned new effort includes an injection of up to PLN 900 million (EUR 198 mln) in new funds to support businesses through the state-run Industrial Development Agency.

The plan, voted through the lower house on the evening of April 30, also includes financial support for rail and bus operators to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, the legislation carries a new levy on online video-on-demand operators that would benefit the Polish Film Institute, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency reported.

The measure, dubbed Anti-Crisis Shield 3.0, now goes to the Senate, the upper house of Poland’s parliament, for further debate.