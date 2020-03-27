Polish micro firms relieved from employee fees for three months amid coronavirus

BBJ

Micro companies (with one-to-nine employees) in Poland will be relieved from employee social security contributions for three months regardless of income, prime minister’s aide Łukasz Schreiber said, Polish News Agency PAP reports.

Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo by Isaaack/Shutterstock.com

The suspension is foreseen under the government’s so-called “crisis shield” plan to protect the national economy and enterprises from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

On March 21, President Andrzej Duda proposed the suspension of employee fees for the self-employed and companies employing up to nine people whose income has dropped by 50% or more.

A law introducing the “crisis shield” will be debated by the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish Parliament, today (March 27), PAP says.