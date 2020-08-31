Polish mega-airport will create 95,000 jobs, deputy minister says

The construction of a new planned mega-airport in central Poland will create 95,000 jobs, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Marcin Horała has said, the Polish Press Agency reports.

The minister also said that building the new facility would bring PLN 126 billion (EUR 28 billion) in gross added value to the Polish economy.

Horała said that until 2027 the project would "not really [be] a working airport", but a huge investment program, adding that in its first year of operation, the airport was expected to handle 20 to 25 million passengers.

The new facility is to be built between the Polish capital, Warsaw, and the central city of Łódź, and aims to integrate air, rail and road transport.

The airport is scheduled to be constructed by the end of 2027.