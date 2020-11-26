Polish home builders busy despite virus

Regional Today

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, builders in Poland completed 6.1% more homes in the first 10 months of this year than in the same period in 2019, the countryʼs Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

Photo by Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

According to data, around 176,400 housing units were completed nationwide between the start of January and the end of October.

The number of housing starts from January to October, at around 186,900, however, was 7.7% lower than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, overall output in Polandʼs construction-and-assembly sector fell by 5.9% in October in year-on-year terms, while increasing by 0.4% month-on-month, GUS said.