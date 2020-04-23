Polish gov’t vows more aid to virus-stricken economy

BBJ

Poland’s government plans to present more proposals to help Polish companies survive the coronavirus crisis by the end of this week, Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Tuesday.

Photo by Pawel Michalowski/Shutterstock.com

According to Polska Agencja Prasowa SA (the Polish Press Agency or PAP) and Informacyjna Agencja Radiowa (IAR), of Polskie Radio, the planned new measures include a multimillion loan subsidy program aiming to support businesspeople who are at risk of losing or have already lost their financial liquidity, Emilewicz said.

She added that the program, expected to be coordinated by state-owned Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), would be worth PLN 270 million (EUR 60 million) this year alone.

Emilewicz, who also serves as Poland’s development minister, was speaking at a joint news conference in Warsaw with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Labor Minister Marlena Maląg, the news agencies said.