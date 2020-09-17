Polish gov’t approves minimum wage hike

BBJ

Poland’s government has approved a plan to increase the country’s minimum wage to PLN 2,800 (EUR 630) a month as of January, Polish Radio has reported, citing officials. The minimum hourly rate will go up to PLN 18.30 (EUR 4.10) effective January 1, officials said.

Photo by im_coco/Shutterstock.com

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last year that a series of minimum wage hikes planned by Poland’s ruling conservatives would be an investment in the nation’s future and an effort to increase its prosperity.

Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Polandʼs ruling conservative Law and Justice Party, announced in September last year that the minimum monthly wage would grow to PLN 3,000 at the end of 2020 and then rise further to PLN 4,000 three years later.

But Deputy Family, Labor and Social Policy Minister Alina Nowak said this week that the coronavirus epidemic and resultant economic slowdown had caused a change of plans, Polish Radio said on September 15.