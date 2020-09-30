Polish govʼt adopts budget draft for 2021

Regional Today

The Polish government has adopted a draft budget for 2021 envisaging a PLN 82.3 billion (EUR 18.3 billion) deficit, a source close to the cabinet told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Monday.

The draft envisages state revenues at PLN 404.4 billion (EUR 89.9 billion) and expenditures at PLN 486.7 billion (EUR 108.2 billion). The draft envisages a 4% GDP growth, annual inflation at 1.8%, and an increase in private consumption reaching 6.3%.