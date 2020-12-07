Polish firms flouting COVID-19 rules will lose right to state aid

Regional Today

Polish businesses that break sanitary rules amid a COVID-19 epidemic will lose the right to aid from a massive state relief and stimulus package, the government spokesman said, according to a report by Polish Radio.

Photo by Gulliver20 / Shutterstock.com

"On the one hand, of course, sanitary authorities may close a company that does not comply with sanitary rules," said the spokesman, Piotr Müller.

"On the other hand, those companies that break sanitary regulations, after being punished will lose the opportunity of benefiting from the anti-crisis shield," Müller added.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki last week announced another hefty stimulus package for companies affected by the coronavirus crisis, a measure he described as Financial Shield 2.0.

In March, Polandʼs authorities unveiled a EUR 47 billion stimulus package to shore up the economy and shield the country from the impact of an intensifying coronavirus outbreak.