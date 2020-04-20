Polish firms aim to make 100 mln masks by end of June

BBJ

Polish companies aim to make 100 million masks by the end of June as the country ramps up its efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic, officials told the Polish News Agency (PAP).

Photo by Avelina/Shutterstock.com

The drive, bringing together a swathe of domestic firms, will help protect jobs and supply Poles with affordable protective equipment, officials said.

The initiative was announced at a press conference on April 16 by President Andrzej Duda on the day that new rules came into force under which Poles have to wear masks or scarves in public.

The Polish Council of Ministers on April 15 approved the provisions which make mask-wearing obligatory in public spaces starting. Poland will also revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops at a time, but did not say when they would come into effect, Polish Radio reported.

As of Friday evening, Poland has reported 8,379 cases of COVID-19 and 332 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.