Polish Energa launches wind farm in Western Poland

Energy Today

Polish energy company Energa, part of the Orlen Group, launched the 31-MW (megawatt) Przykona wind farm on July 7, according to local media reports.

Wind turbines on Polish fields. Photo by Shaiith / Shutterstock.com

The farm was created on areas reclaimed from a former lignite mine in Przykona near Turek (192 km west of Warsaw) in the Wielkopolskie province, Polish Press Agency (PAP) and Polandin.com, among others, report.

Energa says it sees the potential of building a total of 150 MW in capacities at the location, CEO Jacek Goliński said. The first investment to follow could be a 20 MW photovoltaic (PV) installation, he added.

Orlen Group is best known through its state-owned Polish oil and company PKN Orlen, but it also ownes the Star brand in Germany, Unipetrol in the Czech Republic, and Benzina in the Czech Republic and SLovakia.