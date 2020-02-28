Polish electric car producer presents partner to design its first models

BBJ

ElectroMobility Poland, a company founded by four Polish energy companies (Enea, Energa, PGE and Tauron) with the aim of starting production of 100,000 electric cars by 2022 or 2023, has revealed the company which will design the cars according to news portal polandin.com.

Photo by Fotokon/Shutterstock.com

The choice fell on the renowned Italian studio Torino Design, a giant in the industry which has designed cars for Ferrari, Fiat, McLaren and BMW.

Piotr Zaremba, the head of ElectroMobility Poland, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the first two prototype versions, a hatchback and an SUV, will be presented by mid-year.

It is almost certain that manufacturing will be based in one of the regions where Poland’s automotive industry is concentrated, Silesia or Wielkopolska. Once peak production is reached, the factory will employ around 3,000 people.

Almost 10,000 electric cars are currently driven on Polish roads. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s Strategy for Responsible Development envisages that number will increase to a million by 2025, Poland In said.