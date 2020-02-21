Your cart

Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than nine persons, rose by an annual 1.1% to 6.441 million people in January, down from 2.6% in each of the previous two months, the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) says. On a monthly basis, corporate employment edged up 0.7%. 

Photo by muchomoros/Shutterstock.com

In a separate statement, GUS said that Poland’s average gross wages and salaries rose 7.1% year-on-year in January to PLN 5,282.80 (approximately EUR 1,237).

On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 5.7% in January. Average paid employment grew 1.1% annually in January. On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.7% in January, GUS said on February 19.

 

 

