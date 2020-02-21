remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Employment in Poland’s enterprise sector, which concerns units employing more than nine persons, rose by an annual 1.1% to 6.441 million people in January, down from 2.6% in each of the previous two months, the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) says. On a monthly basis, corporate employment edged up 0.7%.
In a separate statement, GUS said that Poland’s average gross wages and salaries rose 7.1% year-on-year in January to PLN 5,282.80 (approximately EUR 1,237).
On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 5.7% in January. Average paid employment grew 1.1% annually in January. On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.7% in January, GUS said on February 19.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben