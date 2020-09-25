Your cart

Polish company announces world’s first anti-COVID-19 medicine

 BBJ
 Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:30

Polish pharmaceutical company Biomed Lublin announced that it has finished production of the first batch of medicine made of plasma obtained from those who recovered from COVID-19 disease, Polandin.com reports. 

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

The medicine, created via the process of the fractionation of plasma from patients who recovered or showed no symptoms of COVID-19 but were infected, contains specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulins. It will be released for non-commercial clinical trials in fourth quarter of 2020, according to the company.

“More than 3,000 samples of anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin have been produced, which after the completion of the required quality tests, including product stability tests, will be submitted for clinical trials in four centres: in Lublin, Bytom, Białystok and Warsaw,” said Marcin Piróg, CEO of Biomed.

A total of 81,673 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infections were recorded in Poland as of the morning of September 23, which have resulted in 2,344 deaths and 65,561 recoveries, Polandin.com said.

 

 

